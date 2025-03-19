Indian Badminton Stars Shine at Swiss Open 2025

In a promising start to the Swiss Open 2025 in Basel, India's Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly made it to the second round in women's doubles with a solid victory over Aline Muller and Kelly van Buiten. The duo, ranked No. 9 globally, won 21-16, 21-17, and will next face Germany's Selin Hubsch and Amelie Lehmann.

Treesa and Gayatri, the fourth seeds, remain the sole Indian representatives in women's doubles following early exits by Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra and Varshini Viswanath Sri-Arathi Sara Sunil, who were bested by Turkish and Dutch-Danish pairs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ayush Shetty and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian advanced through the men's singles qualifiers, asserting India's strong presence in the BWF Super 300 main draw. Shetty defeated England's Cholan Kayan and France's Rafael Gavios, while Muthusamy overcame England's Yuehang Wang and compatriot Tharun Mannepalli. They join HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, and Kidambi Srikanth, making it a formidable five-front challenge for India.

Kidambi's shift to the main draw, following Lakshya Sen's withdrawal, sets up an intriguing face-off against fellow Indian HS Prannoy. Qualifier Isharani Baruah will compete against Aakarshi Kashyap, highlighting an impressive run past French opponent Rosy Oktavia Pancasari. Shriyanshi Valishetty, however, did not progress past women's singles qualifiers.

In mixed doubles, Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra advanced to the main draw, as star player PV Sindhu is poised to begin her campaign on Wednesday.

