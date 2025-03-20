Left Menu

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Wife Granted Mutual Divorce Amid IPL Commitments

A family court in Bandra has granted cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, a mutual divorce. The couple, who married in December 2020, separated in June 2022 and sought a quick resolution due to Chahal's engagement in the IPL tournament.

A family court in Bandra has approved the mutual divorce petition filed by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma. Appearing in court on Thursday, the former couple was granted the decree after complying with consent terms.

Chahal's advocate, Nitin Gupta, confirmed that the couple, married in December 2020, separated in June 2022 and filed their divorce petition on February 5. Their aim was to expedite proceedings due to Chahal's involvement in the upcoming IPL cricket tournament.

The Bombay High Court waived the six-month mandatory cooling-off period, citing Chahal's IPL commitments as a factor. The court acknowledged compliance with the consent terms, paving the way for the divorce to be finalized swiftly.

