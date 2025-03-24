Pochettino's Optimism Amid U.S. Defeats

In a period marked by unexpected setbacks, U.S. soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino maintains an air of hopefulness. Following consecutive losses in the CONCACAF Nations League, falling to Panama and then Canada, Pochettino emphasized the importance of learning from these defeats.

The losses broke long-standing records against Canada, but the Argentine coach is not outwardly fazed. Despite frustrations, Pochettino views these challenges as opportunities to address issues before the 2026 World Cup, set to begin at SoFi Stadium.

Star player Christian Pulisic, who exited the Canada match early, echoed the sentiment of improvement and dedication. The focus is now on honing team strategy and cohesion, with the upcoming 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup providing a platform for further development.

(With inputs from agencies.)