Prasidh Krishna Gains Key Insights from Ashish Nehra in IPL

Prasidh Krishna, Gujarat Titans' fast bowler, is learning from head coach Ashish Nehra's vast experience. By engaging in discussions about game strategies, pressure handling, and preparation, Krishna is enhancing his skills. He values the IPL for its opportunities to learn from both seasoned players and emerging talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:37 IST
Prasidh Krishna Gains Key Insights from Ashish Nehra in IPL
Prasidh Krishna. (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Prasidh Krishna, a distinguished fast bowler for the Gujarat Titans, is benefitting from the seasoned guidance of the team's head coach, Ashish Nehra. Their discussions delve into strategic in-game decisions, managing pressure, and pre-game preparation, as Krishna taps into Nehra's extensive success and experience.

Emphasizing the importance of mentorship, Krishna highlights the inspirational conversations with Nehra, focusing on challenges on the field and learning new approaches. This Vital guidance is invaluable as he navigates the dynamic world of cricket.

Krishna appreciates the IPL's platform for skill enhancement. He values the interactions with both veteran bowlers and promising youngsters during net sessions, acknowledging the diverse learning environment that contributes significantly to his professional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

