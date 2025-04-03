Left Menu

Sai Kishore's Carrom Ball Magic: A New Spin in IPL

Gujarat Titans' spinner R Sai Kishore's mastery of the carrom ball has been making waves in the IPL. Known for continuously evolving his craft, Kishore showcased his skill against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His strategic approach and dedication have been lauded by teammates and experts alike, marking his significant progress as a T20 bowler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:15 IST
R Sai Kishore, the Gujarat Titans' spinner, has been making headlines with his unexpected yet skillful use of the carrom ball in the current IPL season. During a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kishore's innovative bowling demonstrated significant progress in his career.

His distinctive style caught attention when he delivered a carrom ball against Krunal Pandya, resulting in a vital wicket. Kishore has been practicing this technique for years, marking a significant shift in his left-arm spin strategy. This adaptability is essential in T20 cricket, where continuous evolution is the key to relevance.

Kishore's dedication and tactical intelligence have been validated by experts and teammates. Former India opener Akash Chopra praised his unique spin approach, noting its rarity among left-arm spinners. With teammates and competitors recognizing his talent, Kishore's performances continue to contribute significantly to his team's success in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

