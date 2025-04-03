Coco Gauff Launches Management Firm to Control Her Career

In a significant career move, Coco Gauff, the world number three in tennis, announced the launch of her own management firm, Coco Gauff Enterprises. The 21-year-old aims to take the reins of her career and business ventures after parting ways with her long-time agency, Team8, co-founded by Roger Federer and Tony Godsick. Instead, she will now steer her journey with support from talent agency WME.

Expressing her enthusiasm on social media, Gauff stated, "This is just the beginning of an exciting new era for me, and there is much more to come, which I'll be excited to share in due time." Despite her business pursuits, the tennis court remains her primary focus.

Renowned as one of the highest-earning female athletes, Gauff earned $30.4 million last year. Her achievements include a Grand Slam title at the 2023 U.S. Open. Beyond the court, she is vocal about pressing social issues, using her platform to advocate against gun violence and racism.

