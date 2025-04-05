CSK's Powerplay Struggles: Ruturaj Gaikwad Raises Concerns
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed concerns over his team's performance during powerplays in the IPL. Despite efforts, CSK has faced significant struggles in the initial overs with both batting and bowling, leading to losses. DC's KL Rahul praised his team's balance, delivering a strong performance against CSK.
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has voiced concern over his team's recurring challenges in the IPL powerplay. Despite their best efforts to improve, CSK suffered a 25-run defeat against the Delhi Capitals, marking their third loss in four games this season.
Gaikwad emphasized that the powerplay phase remains a weak spot for CSK, impacting both their batting and bowling departments. "Our performance in the powerplay is not where it should be. We tend to be overly cautious, causing us to lose key wickets early on," he remarked during a post-match interview.
Despite a difficult pitch and needing 184 runs for victory, CSK managed only 158. Delhi's KL Rahul, leading with an impressive 77 runs, shifted roles due to team injuries, and credited team efforts, particularly partnerships with Abhishek Porel and Axar Patel, for Delhi's success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
