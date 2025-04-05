Left Menu

CSK's Powerplay Struggles: Ruturaj Gaikwad Raises Concerns

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed concerns over his team's performance during powerplays in the IPL. Despite efforts, CSK has faced significant struggles in the initial overs with both batting and bowling, leading to losses. DC's KL Rahul praised his team's balance, delivering a strong performance against CSK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:34 IST
CSK's Powerplay Struggles: Ruturaj Gaikwad Raises Concerns
Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has voiced concern over his team's recurring challenges in the IPL powerplay. Despite their best efforts to improve, CSK suffered a 25-run defeat against the Delhi Capitals, marking their third loss in four games this season.

Gaikwad emphasized that the powerplay phase remains a weak spot for CSK, impacting both their batting and bowling departments. "Our performance in the powerplay is not where it should be. We tend to be overly cautious, causing us to lose key wickets early on," he remarked during a post-match interview.

Despite a difficult pitch and needing 184 runs for victory, CSK managed only 158. Delhi's KL Rahul, leading with an impressive 77 runs, shifted roles due to team injuries, and credited team efforts, particularly partnerships with Abhishek Porel and Axar Patel, for Delhi's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025