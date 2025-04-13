Boca Juniors Triumph: Securing Last 16 Spot in Style
Boca Juniors advanced to the last 16 of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura Tournament with a 3-1 win over Belgrano, highlighted by goals from Marcos Rojo, Kevin Zenon, and Carlos Palacios. Boca tops Group A, three points ahead of Argentinos Juniors, with three games remaining.
Boca Juniors secured their place in the last 16 of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura Tournament, defeating Belgrano 3-1 on Saturday. Goals from Marcos Rojo, Kevin Zenon, and Carlos Palacios were pivotal in propelling them to this victory.
Boca leads Group A with 29 points, maintaining a three-point advantage over Argentinos Juniors with three matches left in the regular phase. The top eight teams from each group advance to the round of 16, keeping Boca in a prime position as they chase further success.
The match saw Rojo play an instrumental role, not just by scoring but also by clearing a near-goal attempt from Nicolás Fernández. After a brief scare with Belgrano's equalizer, Zenon and Palacios secured the win, confirming Boca's dominance. Currently, Belgrano lags in 12th place with 14 points.
