Boca Juniors Triumph: Securing Last 16 Spot in Style

Boca Juniors secured their place in the last 16 of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura Tournament, defeating Belgrano 3-1 on Saturday. Goals from Marcos Rojo, Kevin Zenon, and Carlos Palacios were pivotal in propelling them to this victory.

Boca leads Group A with 29 points, maintaining a three-point advantage over Argentinos Juniors with three matches left in the regular phase. The top eight teams from each group advance to the round of 16, keeping Boca in a prime position as they chase further success.

The match saw Rojo play an instrumental role, not just by scoring but also by clearing a near-goal attempt from Nicolás Fernández. After a brief scare with Belgrano's equalizer, Zenon and Palacios secured the win, confirming Boca's dominance. Currently, Belgrano lags in 12th place with 14 points.

