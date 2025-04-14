Jorge Martin's Challenging Return to MotoGP

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin's return to the circuit was marred by a dramatic crash at the Qatar Grand Prix. The Aprilia rider, who had previously suffered serious injuries in pre-season testing, faced another setback with rib and lung damage.

Martin's crash occurred at turn 11 of the Lusail International Circuit, after which he was escorted to the medical center for emergency attention. Aprilia's statement confirmed chest trauma and right thorax rib contusion, necessitating further medical evaluation at a hospital.

As Martin's recovery timeline remains uncertain, Ducati's Marc Marquez capitalized on the opportunity, clinching victory in Qatar and extending his championship lead over his brother Alex to 18 points.

