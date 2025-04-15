Left Menu

Eddie Jones's return to Coogee Oval was marked by defeat as his under-23 Japan team lost to Randwick 36-31. This match took place in Sydney, symbolizing a revenge win for Australian rugby after Jones's controversial departure from the Wallabies following their poor World Cup performance.

Eddie Jones's return to Coogee Oval ended on a sour note as his under-23 Japan team fell 36-31 to his former club Randwick in Sydney on Tuesday. The match served as a small measure of revenge for Australian rugby, following Jones's controversial exit after the Wallabies' poor World Cup performance in France.

Felix Turinui, the son of former Wallabies center Morgan, set up Randwick's after-the-siren victory with a cross-kick. Winger Christian Yassmin caught the pass for the winning try, evoking cheers from the crowd gathered at the suburban venue. Jones, a former Randwick hooker, played 210 games for the 'Galloping Greens' and remains in the club's Hall of Fame.

Randwick, a traditional powerhouse in Sydney club rugby, has produced several legendary Wallabies such as George Gregan and David Campese. Unfortunately, the defeat for the under-23 Japan team followed a prior loss, as they were overpowered 54-27 by Australia's under-20 side last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

