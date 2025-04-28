Left Menu

River Plate Clinches Epic Superclasico Victory

River Plate emerged victorious in a thrilling 2-1 win against Boca Juniors in Argentina's Primera Division Apertura. This Superclasico clash saw over 85,000 fans witness teenage prodigy Franco Mastantuono and Sebastian Driussi score vital goals, showcasing a fierce contest between the arch-rivals at Mas Monumental stadium.

Updated: 28-04-2025 03:11 IST
The atmosphere was electric as River Plate secured a 2-1 triumph over Boca Juniors in the 'Superclasico' of Argentina's Primera Division Apertura on Sunday. The Mas Monumental stadium was roaring with over 85,000 fans, honoring a minute's silence for Pope Francis, who passed away last week.

The match kicked off with a fantastic goal by Franco Mastantuono, whose 25th-minute free-kick stunned Boca's defense. The 17-year-old's performance was a testament to his focus and confidence, attributes recognized by the team. River's persistence shone as they pressed high, causing chaos in Boca's half.

Despite Boca's equalizer by Miguel Merentiel, capitalizing on a defensive error, River regained momentum with Sebastian Driussi's strategic finish just before halftime. The game remained tense, but River held their ground, now tied with Independiente in Group B, while Boca leads Group A by a narrow margin.

