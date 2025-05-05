Rishabh Pant Clings to IPL Play-off Dreams Despite Setbacks

Rishabh Pant, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, remains hopeful of clinching a playoff berth in the Indian Premier League after his team's disappointing 37-run defeat to Punjab Kings over the weekend. Despite the loss, which saw them slip to seventh in the standings with three games remaining, Pant is focused on a potential turnaround.

Currently with 10 points and a net run-rate of -0.47, the Super Giants face an uphill battle to enter the playoffs. Pant acknowledged hitting the required 236 runs was a tall order and criticized his team's fielding performance but stayed positive about the possibility of securing wins in their final three matches.

While key players like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran have underperformed recently, Pant defended their efforts, understanding the nature of the game. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer expressed delight over his team's performance, highlighting Prabhsimran Singh's stellar innings as a key factor in their success this season.

