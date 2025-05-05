Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Clings to IPL Play-off Dreams Despite Setbacks

Rishabh Pant, skipper of Lucknow Super Giants, remains optimistic about securing a spot in the IPL playoffs despite a recent defeat to Punjab Kings. With three matches left and a challenging net run-rate, Pant emphasizes the importance of improved performance and hopes for a turnaround in the upcoming games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 05-05-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 00:12 IST
Rishabh Pant Clings to IPL Play-off Dreams Despite Setbacks
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, remains hopeful of clinching a playoff berth in the Indian Premier League after his team's disappointing 37-run defeat to Punjab Kings over the weekend. Despite the loss, which saw them slip to seventh in the standings with three games remaining, Pant is focused on a potential turnaround.

Currently with 10 points and a net run-rate of -0.47, the Super Giants face an uphill battle to enter the playoffs. Pant acknowledged hitting the required 236 runs was a tall order and criticized his team's fielding performance but stayed positive about the possibility of securing wins in their final three matches.

While key players like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran have underperformed recently, Pant defended their efforts, understanding the nature of the game. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer expressed delight over his team's performance, highlighting Prabhsimran Singh's stellar innings as a key factor in their success this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025