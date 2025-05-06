Billy Horschel's Hip Surgery Sidelines Ryder Cup Hopes

Billy Horschel, currently ranked 24th in the world golf rankings, revealed plans for hip surgery next week, a move that might impact his participation in this year's Ryder Cup. Initially withdrawing from the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic due to injury, the golfer decided to opt for surgery in Colorado as a preventive measure.

"It's an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar, but this is a preventative measure," Horschel expressed through a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Acknowledging the setback, the 38-year-old is optimistic about his rehabilitation process and hopes to return to competitive golf by late summer or early fall.

Horschel's track record this year includes two top-10 finishes from 12 events, placing him 16th in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings. With the Ryder Cup scheduled for September 26-28 at Bethpage Black in New York, Horschel remains hopeful about securing a spot on the team, hinging on his performance post-recovery and the captain's picks set to finalize the roster.

