Alpine's Team Shake-up: Oakes Out, Briatore Steps Up

Alpine's Oliver Oakes resigns as team principal after less than a year. The team is currently ninth in the constructors' standings and facing potential driver changes. Flavio Briatore will temporarily fill Oakes' role amid speculations about rookie driver Jack Doohan's position being challenged by Franco Colapinto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:06 IST
Oliver Oakes has resigned as team principal of Alpine after less than a year in the position, leaving the Formula 1 team in a state of uncertainty. Alpine currently holds ninth place in the constructors' standings, and discussions are underway about potential driver changes.

The team expressed gratitude for Oakes' contributions, including helping secure a sixth-place finish in the 2024 constructors' championship. In the interim, former team principal Flavio Briatore will take on Oakes' responsibilities as executive advisor.

Speculation continues around rookie driver Jack Doohan, who has yet to score a point this season. Despite media reports suggesting Franco Colapinto as a replacement, Oakes had previously indicated Doohan would retain his seat. The situation remains fluid as Alpine heads to the next race in Italy.

