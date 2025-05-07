Alpine's Team Shake-up: Oakes Out, Briatore Steps Up

Oliver Oakes has resigned as team principal of Alpine after less than a year in the position, leaving the Formula 1 team in a state of uncertainty. Alpine currently holds ninth place in the constructors' standings, and discussions are underway about potential driver changes.

The team expressed gratitude for Oakes' contributions, including helping secure a sixth-place finish in the 2024 constructors' championship. In the interim, former team principal Flavio Briatore will take on Oakes' responsibilities as executive advisor.

Speculation continues around rookie driver Jack Doohan, who has yet to score a point this season. Despite media reports suggesting Franco Colapinto as a replacement, Oakes had previously indicated Doohan would retain his seat. The situation remains fluid as Alpine heads to the next race in Italy.

