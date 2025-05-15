Left Menu

Golden State Valkyries: A New Chapter in Women's Basketball

The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's first expansion team in 17 years, debut with high anticipation in the Bay Area. Led by President Jess Smith, the team has successfully crafted its unique identity and amassed over 10,000 season ticket holders. Their journey sets a benchmark for future expansions.

Updated: 15-05-2025 19:30 IST
The Golden State Valkyries are set to make history as the first WNBA expansion team in 17 years, beginning their inaugural season following immense fan demand. The franchise was awarded to the San Francisco Bay Area in October 2023, marking a significant milestone for the league.

Leading the charge is President Jess Smith, who previously helped Angel City FC become the world's most valuable women's professional team. Smith aims for the Valkyries to excel both on and off the court, setting a commercial standard in the WNBA.

The team has already attracted over 10,000 season ticket holders, showcasing a unique fanbase distinct from their NBA counterparts, the Golden State Warriors. With a lineup including international stars, the Valkyries look to set a precedent for future league expansions.

