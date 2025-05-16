RCB's Injury Updates: Patidar and Hazlewood Gear Up for KKR Clash

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home, the team's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, provided key fitness updates regarding star players Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood.

The encounter, set for Saturday, sees RCB in a formidable second spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 standings with a record of eight wins and three losses, accumulating 16 points. The IPL resumes after a temporary suspension due to national tensions between India and Pakistan.

Patidar, recovering from a finger injury sustained during a previous game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has benefited from the disruption, allowing time for healing. 'He has been building up slowly, and practice has been good in the past few days,' Bobat reported. Meanwhile, Hazlewood is also recuperating from a shoulder issue that kept him out against CSK. Despite these challenges, Hazlewood remains a crucial player, being RCB's leading wicket-taker this season with impressive statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)