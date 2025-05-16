Left Menu

RCB's Injury Updates: Patidar and Hazlewood Gear Up for KKR Clash

RCB's Cricket Director Mo Bobat shares fitness updates on Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood. Ahead of the match against KKR, Patidar is gradually recovering from a finger injury, while Hazlewood recuperates from a shoulder issue. RCB holds second place in IPL 2025 as they prepare for Saturday's game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:54 IST
RCB's Injury Updates: Patidar and Hazlewood Gear Up for KKR Clash
Josh Hazlewood and Rajat Patidar. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home, the team's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, provided key fitness updates regarding star players Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood.

The encounter, set for Saturday, sees RCB in a formidable second spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 standings with a record of eight wins and three losses, accumulating 16 points. The IPL resumes after a temporary suspension due to national tensions between India and Pakistan.

Patidar, recovering from a finger injury sustained during a previous game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has benefited from the disruption, allowing time for healing. 'He has been building up slowly, and practice has been good in the past few days,' Bobat reported. Meanwhile, Hazlewood is also recuperating from a shoulder issue that kept him out against CSK. Despite these challenges, Hazlewood remains a crucial player, being RCB's leading wicket-taker this season with impressive statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025