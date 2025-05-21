Pete Samu Eyes Redemption with Wallabies Return

Loose forward Pete Samu is set to make a return to Australia at the conclusion of his season with Bordeaux-Begles in France, driven by an ambition to represent the Wallabies in the upcoming World Cup. The experienced player has inked a two-year agreement with Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs, potentially positioning him for the British & Irish Lions series selection this summer.

At 33, Samu has his sights firmly set on the 2027 World Cup in Australia, after missing out on previous tournaments in 2019 and 2023. Speaking to reporters, he shared, "Missing out on a couple of World Cups, that's the big motivator for me, and I'm hoping to get one back at home." The forward, known for his athleticism and versatility, began his Super Rugby career with the Canterbury Crusaders and moved to Canberra to join the ACT Brumbies.

Upon joining the Waratahs, Samu will be reunited with former coach Dan McKellar. "He's a player who brings a real point of difference," McKellar remarked, praising Samu's ability to impact games and his flexibility in covering various positions in the back row. Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has named Samu as a potential candidate for the Lions series, emphasizing a preference for players who have committed to RA's future.

