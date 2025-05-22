Left Menu

Remembering Jim Irsay: Colts' Legacy and Impact

Jim Irsay, the youngest NFL owner, passed at 65. He was pivotal in the Colts' successes, including a Super Bowl win in 2007. Known for his passion for Colts and rock music, Irsay owned significant memorabilia and supported Indiana teams. He died peacefully in his sleep.

Updated: 22-05-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 07:36 IST
Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, passed away on Wednesday at 65, as announced by the NFL team on social media. He became the youngest team owner in 1997, inheriting the franchise from his father, Robert Irsay, who had moved the team to Indianapolis in 1984.

Irsay's tenure saw the Colts secure multiple division titles and a Super Bowl victory against the Chicago Bears in 2007. Known for his generosity and community dedication, Irsay's legacy extends beyond the sport, with a cherished memorabilia collection, showcasing his love for music and history.

His unexpected passing leaves a void in the NFL community. Peyton Manning, former Colts quarterback, expressed gratitude, noting Irsay's unmatched passion for the team and Indianapolis. Irsay's last public note, supporting the Pacers, reflects his enduring commitment to Indiana's sports scene.

