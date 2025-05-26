Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark Day Two of the French Open
The second day of the French Open saw several upsets and dominant performances. German Daniel Altmaier shocked Taylor Fritz, while Paula Badosa defeated Naomi Osaka. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Danielle Collins, and Carlos Alcaraz secured straight-set victories. Defending champions Alcaraz and Swiatek commenced their title defenses during a day of intense tennis.
The second day of the French Open delivered a series of thrilling matches under the cloudy skies of Paris. German Daniel Altmaier achieved a stunning victory over fourth seed Taylor Fritz with a score of 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, while Spain's Paula Badosa rallied from a set down to overcome four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka with a 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-4 triumph.
Former runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas marched past Tomas Martin Etcheverry, securing a straightforward 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 win. Meanwhile, Danielle Collins breezed past Jodie Burrage in straight sets, and Carlos Alcaraz began his title defense with a commanding victory over Giulio Zeppieri, all indicating strong form from the tournament's high seeds.
As play proceeds, defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek continue to vie for their titles, while the likes of Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner also showcase promising starts. The competitive spirit is palpable at Roland Garros, setting a high bar for the remainder of the tournament.
