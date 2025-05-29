Thrilling Upsets and Advancements Rule Day Five at French Open

Day five of the French Open featured thrilling performances and unexpected surprises on Thursday. Coco Gauff, American second seed, continued her run with a victory over Tereza Valentova, setting up a round three match against Marie Bouzkova.

Elsewhere at Roland Garros, Jannik Sinner, the top men's seed, advanced past veteran Richard Gasquet in a decisive manner. Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev, the 17th seed, defeated Australia's Adam Walton. In a notable upset, Portuguese qualifier Henrique Rocha triumphed over 19th seed Jakob Mensik in a stunning comeback.

In another dramatic twist, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan overcame a rough start to best ninth seed Alex de Minaur, marking his first entry into the third round. These matches underscore the unpredictability and excitement that define this year's French Open.

