Amari Avery's Dramatic Weekend: Swapping Clubs to Make the U.S. Open Cut

Amari Avery had quite an eventful weekend as she navigated through unforeseen hurdles at the U.S. Women's Open. A friend's clubs came to her rescue after her own were mistakenly taken, putting her ability to compete at risk.

The chaos began early Friday when a break-in scare prompted Avery's family to call the police at their Milwaukee accommodation. In the mix-up that followed, her boyfriend inadvertently took her clubs to the airport, leaving Avery without her gear before a critical round.

Former teammate Gabi Ruffels selflessly lent Avery her clubs, allowing her to continue competing. Despite logistical chaos, Avery made the cut, posting an impressive score with the borrowed clubs before receiving her own, flown in by her boyfriend's mother.

