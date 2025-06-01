Left Menu

Amari Avery's Dramatic Weekend: Swapping Clubs to Make the U.S. Open Cut

Amari Avery faced an eventful weekend during the U.S. Women's Open, borrowing a friend's clubs after her own were mistakenly taken. Overcoming challenges including a break-in scare, Avery made the cut, aided by generous help from her former teammate. Ultimately, she received her own clubs, finishing strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erin | Updated: 01-06-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 10:14 IST
Amari Avery's Dramatic Weekend: Swapping Clubs to Make the U.S. Open Cut
  • Country:
  • Russia

Amari Avery had quite an eventful weekend as she navigated through unforeseen hurdles at the U.S. Women's Open. A friend's clubs came to her rescue after her own were mistakenly taken, putting her ability to compete at risk.

The chaos began early Friday when a break-in scare prompted Avery's family to call the police at their Milwaukee accommodation. In the mix-up that followed, her boyfriend inadvertently took her clubs to the airport, leaving Avery without her gear before a critical round.

Former teammate Gabi Ruffels selflessly lent Avery her clubs, allowing her to continue competing. Despite logistical chaos, Avery made the cut, posting an impressive score with the borrowed clubs before receiving her own, flown in by her boyfriend's mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025