Akshay Bhatia's Resilient Finish at Memorial Tournament

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia displayed remarkable resilience at the Memorial Tournament, bouncing back after a tough third round to secure a Tied-16th finish.

Bhatia, who was in third place at the tournament's halfway point, experienced a setback with a third-round score of 80, but impressively finished with rounds of 70-69-80-70, totaling a 1-over 289.

This performance is expected to elevate him to 31st position in the FedExCup rankings, placing him within striking distance of the coveted Top-30 spots needed to qualify for the Tour Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)