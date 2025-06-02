Akshay Bhatia's Resilient Finish at Memorial Tournament
Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia showcased resilience by recovering from a challenging third round to finish Tied-16th at the Memorial Tournament, improving his FedExCup ranking to 31st. His performance card read 70-69-80-70, putting him in contention for the Tour Championships.
Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia displayed remarkable resilience at the Memorial Tournament, bouncing back after a tough third round to secure a Tied-16th finish.
Bhatia, who was in third place at the tournament's halfway point, experienced a setback with a third-round score of 80, but impressively finished with rounds of 70-69-80-70, totaling a 1-over 289.
This performance is expected to elevate him to 31st position in the FedExCup rankings, placing him within striking distance of the coveted Top-30 spots needed to qualify for the Tour Championships.
