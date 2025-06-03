Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 to take place on July 5

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is set to now take place on July 5, 2025, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, organisers JSW Sports announced on Tuesday. Initially scheduled for May 24th, the event was deferred, keeping security in mind, and to show solidarity with the nation, as per the JSW Sports press release.

03-06-2025
India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (Photo: @Neeraj_chopra1 X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is now set to take place on July 5, 2025, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, organisers JSW Sports announced on Tuesday. Initially scheduled for May 24th, the event was deferred, keeping security in mind, and to show solidarity with the nation, as per the JSW Sports press release. This landmark event, India's first-ever International Javelin competition, is spearheaded by India's most decorated Olympian, Neeraj Chopra, in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

"Bringing the Neeraj Chopra Classic back this quickly has taken an enormous collective effort, and we're happy to confirm its return on July 5. Our teams have worked tirelessly, and the unwavering support from the Athletics Federation of India, the Karnataka Olympic Association, the Government of Karnataka, and our partners made this possible. The energy around this event is bigger than ever, and we're set to deliver a celebration of javelin that's bolder, better, and even more unforgettable," said Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW Sports, as quoted by the press release. Ticket pricing for the Neeraj Chopra Classic ranges from INR 199 to INR 9,999, ensuring accessibility for all fans. For a premium experience, five corporate boxes accommodating 15 guests each are available at INR 44,999. An exclusive 10% discount is offered to Visa Credit Card holders. To enhance the spectator experience, a special stand alongside the thrower's runway is priced at INR 9,999, while another special stand in the North Upper Stand, located just behind the runway, offers tickets for INR 2,999.

As a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic promises to elevate India's status on the global athletics map. It will feature a stellar line-up of elite javelin throwers, making it a significant event for India. With a seating capacity exceeding 12,000, this competition is set to deliver an exhilarating display of athletic talent and skill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

