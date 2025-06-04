Sneaking In: Belgian Duo's 27-Hour Champions League Adventure

In a daring escapade, Belgian TikTokers Neal Remmerie and Senne Haverbeke managed to experience the Champions League final between Paris St Germain and Inter Milan without shelling out a cent for tickets. The duo spent a staggering 27 hours concealed in a toilet at Munich's Allianz Arena.

The TikTok pair infiltrated the stadium a day before the match and ingeniously placed a homemade 'Out of Order' sign on their hiding place. With only a backpack of snacks and their phones for distraction, the two endured nearly sleepless hours until they heard the bustling of fans arriving on game day.

Carefully timing their exit from the restroom, Remmerie and Haverbeke slipped past security with apparent confidence, seamlessly blending into the throng of 86,600 spectators. Their improvised adventure concluded with them witnessing a spectacular 5-0 victory for Paris St Germain, marking an unforgettable football experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)