Drama Unfolds at the 125th U.S. Open Championship

The 125th U.S. Open golf championship promises intense competition as it returns to the historic Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15. This year's challenge boasts 7,349 yards at par 70.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau targets another win, while players like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele eye their third leg of the career Grand Slam. Oakmont has seen champions like Dustin Johnson in 2016, who overcame a four-shot deficit to seize victory.

A grand prize awaits the winner, and with 156 players in the field, it's anyone's game. Noteworthy performances and potential for a playoff could keep golf enthusiasts on edge.

