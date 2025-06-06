Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at the 125th U.S. Open Championship

The 125th U.S. Open golf championship is set at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau aims to retain his title, while Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa chase the career Grand Slam. Oakmont's challenging course promises intense action, with a field of 156 players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oakmont | Updated: 06-06-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 09:58 IST
Drama Unfolds at the 125th U.S. Open Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The 125th U.S. Open golf championship promises intense competition as it returns to the historic Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15. This year's challenge boasts 7,349 yards at par 70.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau targets another win, while players like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele eye their third leg of the career Grand Slam. Oakmont has seen champions like Dustin Johnson in 2016, who overcame a four-shot deficit to seize victory.

A grand prize awaits the winner, and with 156 players in the field, it's anyone's game. Noteworthy performances and potential for a playoff could keep golf enthusiasts on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025