Crusaders Crush Reds to Keep Perfect Home Playoff Record

The Canterbury Crusaders secured yet another victory at their home ground with a 32-12 triumph over the Queensland Reds during a rain-filled match at Christchurch Stadium on Friday. This win propels the Crusaders into the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals, highlighting their 30-0 perfect home playoff record.

The Crusaders dominated the match with five tries from Scott Barrett, Tamaiti Williams, Noah Hotham, Rivez Reihana, and Kyle Preston. Despite late consolation tries from the Reds' Josh Nasser and Fraser McReight, the visitors struggled to contend with the formidable defense and unyielding speed of the home team.

In the wake of the victory, Crusaders captain David Havili credited the dominant performance of the forwards and their effective set pieces. Meanwhile, the remaining semi-finalists will be determined in the upcoming showdown featuring Waikato Chiefs, Auckland Blues, ACT Brumbies, and Wellington Hurricanes.

