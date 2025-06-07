Marc Marquez Dominates Aragon GP Sprint with Thrilling Comeback

Marc Marquez showcased his dominance by triumphing in the Aragon Grand Prix sprint, extending his championship lead. Despite a shaky start, Marquez excelled, overtaking his brother Alex to win with a comfortable margin.

The race began with Marquez losing traction, falling briefly to fourth after a wheelspin incident at the start. However, he quickly regained momentum, overtaking Alex with a precise move in the second lap.

Marquez's seventh sprint victory this season highlights his stellar performance, further distancing himself from rivals in the championship race, including his brother Alex and Francesco Bagnaia, who continues to struggle with his Ducati.