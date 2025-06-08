Triumphs and Firsts at the Indonesia Open: Antonsen and An Shine Bright

Anders Antonsen, the Danish third seed, triumphed at the Indonesia Open by defeating Taiwanese player Chou Tien-chen 22-20, 21-14, capturing his first-ever men's singles title. Antonsen's victory ended a streak of near-misses, finally winning the Super 1000 title on his third final appearance.

In the women's singles, South Korea's An Se-young fought back to beat Chinese world number two Wang Zhiyi with scores of 13-21, 21-19, 21-15. An's strategic comeback marked her second Indonesia Open crown as the reigning Olympic gold medallist held firm under pressure.

China's Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning clinched the women's doubles title, while French pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue secured a historic mixed doubles victory—France's first Super 1000 win. Their success brought renewed attention to badminton in France, aspiring for more participation and media coverage.