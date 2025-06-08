Left Menu

Triumphs and Firsts at the Indonesia Open: Antonsen and An Shine Bright

The Indonesia Open saw dramatic victories as Anders Antonsen claimed his first men's singles title, and An Se-young secured her second women's singles crown. The tournament was marked by intense matches, including firsts for both Antonsen and French pair Gicquel and Delrue, who won the mixed doubles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:29 IST
Triumphs and Firsts at the Indonesia Open: Antonsen and An Shine Bright
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Anders Antonsen, the Danish third seed, triumphed at the Indonesia Open by defeating Taiwanese player Chou Tien-chen 22-20, 21-14, capturing his first-ever men's singles title. Antonsen's victory ended a streak of near-misses, finally winning the Super 1000 title on his third final appearance.

In the women's singles, South Korea's An Se-young fought back to beat Chinese world number two Wang Zhiyi with scores of 13-21, 21-19, 21-15. An's strategic comeback marked her second Indonesia Open crown as the reigning Olympic gold medallist held firm under pressure.

China's Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning clinched the women's doubles title, while French pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue secured a historic mixed doubles victory—France's first Super 1000 win. Their success brought renewed attention to badminton in France, aspiring for more participation and media coverage.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025