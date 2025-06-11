Tuchel's Temptation: Extending the England Challenge

Thomas Tuchel is contemplating a contract extension as England manager through to the 2028 European Championship, despite recent criticism over his team's performance. The current contract ends post-2026 World Cup, but Tuchel is motivated by his passion for the role.

In his latest interview, Tuchel shared his emotional struggle following England's 3-1 defeat by Senegal, marking a historical win for the African team. At 51, Tuchel admitted the team's lack of enthusiasm needs addressing to foster a more joyful playing environment.

Reflecting on England's strategy, Tuchel acknowledged the need for better team connections and increased joy in the game. He aims to rejuvenate the squad's energy as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup, focusing on challenges like heat adaptation in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

