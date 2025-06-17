Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah Prioritizes Bowling Over Test Captaincy

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has decided against taking on the role of Test captain to focus on his bowling. He informed the BCCI early, during the IPL, emphasizing a need for managing his workload. The BCCI subsequently named Shubman Gill as the new Test team skipper.

Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier pacer, has ruled out himself from Test captaincy duties, focusing primarily on managing his significant bowling workload. Bumrah shared this insight during a conversation with former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports Cricket.

The fast bowler conveyed his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the Indian Premier League, citing the necessity to maintain his fitness and performance. Taking on leadership responsibilities could potentially impact his availability in long-format games.

Following Rohit Sharma's retirement, and Bumrah's declination, Shubman Gill has been appointed Test captain. Bumrah plans to participate in three of the five Test matches against England, reiterating his love for the game surpasses ambitions for captaincy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

