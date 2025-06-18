England's Squad Selection for First Test Against India at Headingley

England has officially unveiled their team for the much-anticipated first test of the five-match cricket series against India. The match is scheduled to begin on Friday at the historic Headingley ground.

The squad features a blend of experience and youth, with star player Ben Stokes taking the captain's armband once again. Other key names include seasoned batsmen Joe Root and promising talent Ollie Pope.

Wicket-keeping responsibilities will fall to Jamie Smith, while Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir will add depth to the bowling lineup. Cricket fans eagerly await the test as both teams look to set the tone for the rest of the series.

