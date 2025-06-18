Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's New Role and Approach in England Test Series

India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant addresses his strategic adaptations for the upcoming England Test series, including stance adjustments and new responsibilities. Pant emphasizes the mental and technical changes made for the swing-friendly conditions and highlights the team's collective mindset and preparation following the retirement of key players.

Updated: 18-06-2025 20:10 IST
India's cricket team vice-captain, Rishabh Pant, announced a tactical shift in his playing approach for the upcoming Test series in England during a press briefing. Pant revealed his adjustments in stance to adapt to the swing-prone English conditions, particularly focusing on transitioning from an open to a side-on style in Test matches.

Positioned to bat at No. 5, Pant steps into a critical role for the team, especially following the retirement of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Despite the pressure of vice-captaincy, Pant maintains a grounded mindset, prioritizing the team's performance over individual accolades or positions.

The Indian squad has been proactive, engaging in several practice matches to acclimate to the English pitches. While acknowledging the challenge posed by the Dukes ball under varying weather, Pant remains optimistic, focusing on teamwork and shared objectives to achieve success in the series.

