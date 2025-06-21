Rishabh Pant Shines with Historic Century in Thrilling Test Match
Rishabh Pant's electrifying century and Shubman Gill's highest Test score propelled India to 454/7 at lunch against England. Despite Pant's dominance, England's bowlers took crucial wickets, reclaiming control. Pant's century breaks MS Dhoni's record, while Gill surpassed his previous best, marking a pivotal moment in the match.
Rishabh Pant showcased an extraordinary performance, scoring a historic hundred, while Shubman Gill achieved his highest Test score, propelling India to 454/7 against England by lunch on the second day.
Despite a seemingly easygoing start for the Indian batsmen, England's bowlers managed to take key wickets, stemming the visitors' momentum. Pant, resuming at 65, dominated the proceedings by building a commanding partnership with Gill, seizing the spotlight with his adventurous strokes.
As the session unfolded, Pant surpassed former captain MS Dhoni's record for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests. Gill's dismissal offered England a much-needed breakthrough, but not without both players securing personal milestones in a riveting display of cricket.
