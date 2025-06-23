Jasprit Bumrah: Defying Critics with Unwavering Self-Belief

Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace spearhead, has defied critics who doubted his longevity due to his unconventional, injury-prone bowling action. Nearing a decade in international cricket, Bumrah attributes his success to self-belief and resilience, shrugging off skepticism even after injuries.

After claiming his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, Bumrah remains unfazed by predictions of his downfall. He stated, 'Let them say, I will do my own work.' His perseverance and focus on performance continue to drive his career, leaving perceptions to others.

Commenting on the current Test pitch, Bumrah noted it is favorable for batting but may change towards the match's end. He emphasized the importance of building a significant lead, showcasing his tactical insight alongside unwavering confidence in his abilities.

