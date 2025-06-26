Left Menu

Pathum Nissanka Powers Sri Lanka with Consecutive Test Centuries

Pathum Nissanka's successive test century helped Sri Lanka to dominate at 290-2 after bowling Bangladesh out for 247. Nissanka and Chandimal held a 194-run partnership, thwarting Bangladesh's bowlers. Despite Bangladesh's attempts, Sri Lanka's batsmen capitalized on loose deliveries, leading a strong performance on day two.

Pathum Nissanka exhibited an exceptional performance by scoring his second consecutive test century, leading Sri Lanka to a dominant 290 for 2 against Bangladesh's 247 all out on the second day of the test match.

The devastating combination of Nissanka and Dinesh Chandimal proved formidable, as they forged a 194-run partnership for the second wicket. Their partnership was crucial in staving off the Bangladesh bowlers.

Bangladesh's tactics, including the use of reviews and bouncers, failed to halt the Sri Lankan advance. The day concluded with Nissanka's unbeaten 146 and Sri Lanka in a commanding position.

