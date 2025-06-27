Left Menu

Bumrah's Uncertain Return: India's Second Test Dilemma at Edgbaston

Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play India's second Test against England at Edgbaston, due to workload management and past injuries, reports ESPNCricinfo. While his absence is probable, the team hasn't finalized decisions for later matches, with training sessions underway to assess his fitness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:18 IST
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian cricket fans may see Jasprit Bumrah on the sidelines during the second Test against England at Edgbaston, starting July 2. ESPNCricinfo reports that Bumrah, due to workload management and prior injuries, is expected to miss this match, although his participation in other matches remains undecided.

The Indian team resumed intensive training sessions after traveling, with Bumrah present but neither bowling nor batting. These closed-door sessions have left his fitness levels unclear, contrasting the full sessions undertaken by other players, such as Mohammed Siraj, alongside Prasidh Krishna.

While Bumrah's participation hangs in the balance, Indian selectors are yet to finalize decisions for the remaining Tests. Possible replacement strategies, like considering bowlers like Arshdeep Singh for reverse swing, are under review. The team aims for a resilient comeback post-Headingley defeat, maintaining a consistent approach for the series remainder.

