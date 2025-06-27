Bumrah's Uncertain Return: India's Second Test Dilemma at Edgbaston

Indian cricket fans may see Jasprit Bumrah on the sidelines during the second Test against England at Edgbaston, starting July 2. ESPNCricinfo reports that Bumrah, due to workload management and prior injuries, is expected to miss this match, although his participation in other matches remains undecided.

The Indian team resumed intensive training sessions after traveling, with Bumrah present but neither bowling nor batting. These closed-door sessions have left his fitness levels unclear, contrasting the full sessions undertaken by other players, such as Mohammed Siraj, alongside Prasidh Krishna.

While Bumrah's participation hangs in the balance, Indian selectors are yet to finalize decisions for the remaining Tests. Possible replacement strategies, like considering bowlers like Arshdeep Singh for reverse swing, are under review. The team aims for a resilient comeback post-Headingley defeat, maintaining a consistent approach for the series remainder.

(With inputs from agencies.)