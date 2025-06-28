Prasidh Krishna Aims for Precision in Edgbaston Test

In anticipation of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna acknowledged difficulties in maintaining desired line and length during the first match. As he prepares for the Birmingham Test starting July 2, Krishna aims to refine his bowling, with a focus on reducing his economy rate.

Krishna, who claimed five wickets alongside pace leader Jasprit Bumrah, faced criticism for high economy rates of 6.40 and 6.10 in both innings, giving away too many easy deliveries. He admitted being slightly off-target in the first innings, noting improvements in the second as he adjusted to the pitch's slower nature.

Addressing the possible absence of Bumrah in the upcoming Test, Krishna emphasized the value of mutual learning among team members. He highlighted that while experience is irreplaceable, the team, which includes seasoned players like Mohammed Siraj, remains excited about the forthcoming challenge.