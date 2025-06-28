Tennis Without Boundaries: Zverev Speaks on Grueling Schedules

World number three tennis player Alexander Zverev has highlighted the physical and mental toll players face due to an almost continuous 11-month season. Speaking before Wimbledon, Zverev acknowledged the absence of an off-season causes strain but insisted he has no complaints, recognizing the rewards and lifestyle tennis offers.

The Professional Tennis Players' Association has raised concerns through legal actions, targeting the sport's rigorous schedule as 'unsustainable', largely due to the lack of sufficient breaks. Prize money distributions, although seeing recent increases at events like the All England Lawn Tennis Club, remain a point of contention.

Zverev, expressing deep passion for the game despite its challenges, reflected on personal achievements such as consistently high rankings and recent competitive performances. He reminded audiences of his standing as a top-tier player aiming to maintain and enhance his form across global championships.