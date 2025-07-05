Kyle Walker Joins Burnley: A New Chapter for the Right Back

In a significant transfer move, Kyle Walker has left Manchester City after an illustrious eight-year stint and joined Burnley for a reported fee of £5 million. This strategic shift sees the 35-year-old reunite with former Tottenham Hotspur and England teammate Scott Parker, who now manages Burnley.

Walker, a celebrated figure at City with six league titles and a Champions League victory under his belt, found himself sidelined last season and was subsequently loaned to AC Milan. Despite losing his place at the club, he remained a key player for England, featuring in their recent match against Senegal.

Expressing enthusiasm about the move, Walker emphasized the excitement of collaborating with Parker and contributing to Burnley's defensive prowess. Burnley, freshly promoted to the Premier League, boasts an impressive last season record and aims to make their mark in the top-flight competition.

