Tennis Upsets and Rain-Delayed Matches Highlight Wimbledon Drama

The sixth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships brought a mix of thrilling matches and weather-related interruptions. The most notable upset came when Danish 23rd seed Clara Tauson eliminated the 11th seed and former champion Elena Rybakina with scores of 7-6(6) 6-3, marking a significant victory for Tauson.

Rain continued to disrupt the day's play, causing suspensions on most of the outside courts. However, action resumed as the clouds parted, allowing several key matches to proceed, including the face-off between men's top seed Jannik Sinner and Pedro Martinez on Centre Court.

Elsewhere, stars like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek advanced in their respective brackets, while players such as Key and Osaka experienced early exits. The day's drama underscores the unpredictability and excitement that Wimbledon consistently delivers to fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)