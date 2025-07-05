Varun Aaron Applauds England's Spirit, Critiques Stokes' Tactics in Edgbaston

Former Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron expressed admiration for England's bowling determination and assertive body language during the fourth day's opening session of the ongoing second Test against India at Edgbaston. Aaron, however, noted that England captain Ben Stokes could have employed a more aggressive fielding strategy early on, possibly gaining crucial wickets against India's batting duo.

As the day progressed, Indian captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant stood firm, helping India establish a substantial lead of 357 runs by lunchtime. India's batsmen, scoring 113 runs for the loss of two wickets—KL Rahul and Karun Nair—had commendable performances, with Pant's aggressive play elevating the team's innings.

Aaron further highlighted England's late response in bringing bowling precision akin to the Indian attack. Despite missed opportunities, notably in the first few overs, he commended English bowlers Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse for exploiting beneficial conditions. As the match progressed, England faced a formidable challenge ahead, with India extending their control after an impressive 587 in their initial innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)