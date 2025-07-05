Left Menu

Varun Aaron Applauds England's Spirit, Critiques Stokes' Tactics in Edgbaston

Former Indian seamer Varun Aaron lauded England's bowling and body language on Day 4 of the second Test against India at Edgbaston. However, he suggested that skipper Ben Stokes missed an opportunity to be more aggressive with field placements. Rishabh Pant's blitz elevated India's innings significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:48 IST
Varun Aaron Applauds England's Spirit, Critiques Stokes' Tactics in Edgbaston
England captain Ben Stokes (Photo: ECB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron expressed admiration for England's bowling determination and assertive body language during the fourth day's opening session of the ongoing second Test against India at Edgbaston. Aaron, however, noted that England captain Ben Stokes could have employed a more aggressive fielding strategy early on, possibly gaining crucial wickets against India's batting duo.

As the day progressed, Indian captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant stood firm, helping India establish a substantial lead of 357 runs by lunchtime. India's batsmen, scoring 113 runs for the loss of two wickets—KL Rahul and Karun Nair—had commendable performances, with Pant's aggressive play elevating the team's innings.

Aaron further highlighted England's late response in bringing bowling precision akin to the Indian attack. Despite missed opportunities, notably in the first few overs, he commended English bowlers Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse for exploiting beneficial conditions. As the match progressed, England faced a formidable challenge ahead, with India extending their control after an impressive 587 in their initial innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025