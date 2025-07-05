Left Menu

Springboks Scrape Past Spirited Italy with Six Tries at Loftus Versfeld

South Africa overcame a spirited Italian side with a 42-24 victory at Loftus Versfeld, despite struggling at the breakdown. Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg shone, scoring twice, with additional tries from Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Vincent Koch, and Marco van Staden. Italy rallied in the second half, showing resilience and skill.

South Africa's rugby team, the Springboks, emerged victorious in a challenging match against an inexperienced Italy squad with a score of 42-24 at Loftus Versfeld.

Despite a powerful first half, where the Springboks dominated with four tries, Italy mounted a resilient fightback in the second half.

Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg's standout performance, with two tries, kept the Springboks ahead, while Italy showed commendable improvement, scoring three tries after halftime.

