Springboks Scrape Past Spirited Italy with Six Tries at Loftus Versfeld

South Africa's rugby team, the Springboks, emerged victorious in a challenging match against an inexperienced Italy squad with a score of 42-24 at Loftus Versfeld.

Despite a powerful first half, where the Springboks dominated with four tries, Italy mounted a resilient fightback in the second half.

Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg's standout performance, with two tries, kept the Springboks ahead, while Italy showed commendable improvement, scoring three tries after halftime.

(With inputs from agencies.)