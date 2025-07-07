Left Menu

Kiss of Innocence: The Doping Allegation Cleared by Love

French Olympic fencer Ysaora Thibus was cleared of a doping charge after proving contamination through kissing. Her partner, Race Imboden, unknowingly consumed ostarine, which led to Thibus testing positive. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in her favor, allowing her to compete in the Paris Olympics.

Updated: 07-07-2025
In a landmark decision on Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared French Olympic fencer Ysaora Thibus of a doping charge. The court accepted an unusual defense that Thibus was contaminated by kissing her American partner over nine days.

The verdict mirrors a similar case involving another French athlete, tennis player Richard Gasquet, who was cleared in 2009 with a "cocaine kiss" defense. The World Anti-Doping Agency had sought to impose a four-year ban on Thibus, but her explanation was upheld.

The court acknowledged scientific evidence showing that sufficient amounts of ostarine could be transferred through saliva. Thibus's partner, Race Imboden, had been unknowingly consuming ostarine, leading to the positive test. This ruling allowed Thibus to compete in the Paris Olympics, where she placed fifth in the women's team foil.

