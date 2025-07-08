IPL's Financial Leap: Unpacking the Multi-Billion Dollar Valuations
The end of a 17-year drought saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru's valuation climb to USD 269 million, dethroning Chennai Super Kings. IPL's value as a business rose 12.9%, while franchise valuations soared, revolutionizing media rights and sponsorships. The Tata Group secured a USD 300 million sponsorship deal.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's rise in valuation to USD 269 million marks the end of a 17-year drought for the franchise, bolstering its position as a leading name in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
According to a report by Houlihan Lokey, the IPL's standalone valuation has climbed by 13.8% to USD 3.9 billion, with its overall business value escalating by 12.9% to USD 18.5 billion. The Mumbai Indians, owned by the Ambani family, also witnessed significant growth, reaching a valuation of USD 242 million.
The report highlighted increased franchise valuations, record-breaking media rights deals, and diversified brand partnerships. The Tata Group's five-year title-sponsorship deal worth USD 300 million underscores this financial evolution.