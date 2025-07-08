IPL's Financial Leap: Unpacking the Multi-Billion Dollar Valuations

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's rise in valuation to USD 269 million marks the end of a 17-year drought for the franchise, bolstering its position as a leading name in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report by Houlihan Lokey, the IPL's standalone valuation has climbed by 13.8% to USD 3.9 billion, with its overall business value escalating by 12.9% to USD 18.5 billion. The Mumbai Indians, owned by the Ambani family, also witnessed significant growth, reaching a valuation of USD 242 million.

The report highlighted increased franchise valuations, record-breaking media rights deals, and diversified brand partnerships. The Tata Group's five-year title-sponsorship deal worth USD 300 million underscores this financial evolution.