Deepti Sharma Withdraws from The Hundred
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has withdrawn from The Hundred competition to manage her workload. Sharma, who secured a historic title win for her team last year, is in England for a T20I series. Her replacement is Australia's Charli Knott, ending Indian representation in the event.
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has withdrawn from The Hundred cricket competition citing workload management as the reason. The news was reported by ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday.
Sharma, who was instrumental in her team's title victory last year with a memorable six, is currently in England with India's national side. Her pulling out of the competition leaves Australia's Charli Knott as her replacement, effectively ending the Indian presence in the event.
With several matches scheduled, including a five-match T20I series against England, three ODIs, and a three-match ODI series against Australia at home, Sharma's decision is geared towards maintaining her performance across a demanding season.
