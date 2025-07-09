Giorgio Chiellini Joins LAFC Ownership: A New Chapter for Soccer Legend

Legendary Italian soccer player Giorgio Chiellini is taking on a new role at Los Angeles FC, joining the club's ownership group. The club announced this development, marking a new chapter in Chiellini's distinguished career.

Chiellini, aged 40, is revered for his time at Juventus, where he spent nearly two decades before transitioning to Major League Soccer's LAFC in 2022. His tenure with LAFC included a brief period where he served as a player development coach in 2024, after retiring from professional play in 2023.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Chiellini stated, 'Joining the LAFC ownership group is a great honor for me. I immediately felt there was something special about this club.' As a world-class defender with nine Serie A championships and a Euro 2020 title to his name, Chiellini's involvement signifies a deep commitment to strengthening LAFC's legacy.

