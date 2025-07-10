Serrano's Redemption: Clash of Titans at Madison Square Garden

Amanda Serrano is set to face Katie Taylor in their anticipated trilogy bout at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on Friday. This fight is Serrano's chance to claim the glory she and her supporters feel was unjustly taken in previous encounters.

With Taylor triumphant in the pair's prior two meetings, emotions are running high. "Losing is never fun," admitted Serrano, who remains motivated by her team's belief in her victory. The looming battle has already sparked heated exchanges between the fighters.

Promoted by social media star Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and streamed live on Netflix, the event headlines an all-female fight card, a significant milestone in the boxing world.

