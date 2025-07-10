Left Menu

Serrano's Redemption: Clash of Titans at Madison Square Garden

Amanda Serrano prepares to challenge undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor in a trilogy bout at Madison Square Garden. Serrano aims for redemption after two losses to Taylor, the results of which remain controversial among fight fans. This all-female card event underscores a significant milestone for women's boxing.

Amanda Serrano is set to face Katie Taylor in their anticipated trilogy bout at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on Friday. This fight is Serrano's chance to claim the glory she and her supporters feel was unjustly taken in previous encounters.

With Taylor triumphant in the pair's prior two meetings, emotions are running high. "Losing is never fun," admitted Serrano, who remains motivated by her team's belief in her victory. The looming battle has already sparked heated exchanges between the fighters.

Promoted by social media star Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and streamed live on Netflix, the event headlines an all-female fight card, a significant milestone in the boxing world.

