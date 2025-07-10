Mitchell Starc Set to Join the 100-Test Club: Tributes Pour In

As Mitchell Starc prepares to become only the second Australian fast bowler to play 100 Test matches after Glenn McGrath, tributes from fellow pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins highlight his achievements. Starc is also just five wickets shy of the prestigious 400-wicket club, as he gears up for a landmark Test against the West Indies in Jamaica.

Appearing on the Unplayable Podcast, Josh Hazlewood reminisced about his early encounters with a young, fiery Starc. 'I first crossed paths with him in under-17s,' noted Hazlewood, recalling Starc's raw talent that was evident from the start. 'This guy can bowl fast,' Hazlewood observed of the left-arm pacer who transitioned from wicket-keeping to bowling.

Alongside Starc throughout their careers, Hazlewood emphasized the relentless pace and dedication Starc demonstrates, recognizing it as a phenomenal effort. Australian skipper Pat Cummins also celebrated Starc's resilience and professionalism, praising him for enduring injuries and challenges without complaint as he earns his 100th Test Cap.

(With inputs from agencies.)