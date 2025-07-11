Iga Swiatek Dominates to Reach First Wimbledon Final

Iga Swiatek showcased a masterclass performance at Wimbledon, eliminating her grasscourt challenges to secure a place in the final. The former world number one displayed fierce intensity to dominate Belinda Bencic with a swift 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Her triumph, which sees her advance past the quarter-finals at the All England Club for the first time, sets up a tantalizing final clash against American Amanda Anisimova, who had earlier upset world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek, known for her claycourt success, has adapted impressively to grass, boosting her confidence with her robust form. Her compelling performance against Bencic marks her as a formidable contender for her maiden Wimbledon title.

(With inputs from agencies.)