Mitchell Starc: 100 Tests and Counting – An Unstoppable Force in Australian Cricket

Mitchell Starc is on the brink of a remarkable milestone in his cricketing career as he prepares for his 100th test match. The Australian fast bowler will join the legendary Glenn McGrath as the only Australian quicks to achieve this feat, highlighting his endurance and skill on the international cricket stage.

Despite the attention, the 35-year-old Starc remains focused on the game itself, expressing his aversion to the spotlight. "Get on with the cricket," he asserted with a smile, eager to contribute to another potential series sweep against the West Indies in the upcoming day-night contest.

The journey to this point has been a blend of perseverance and evolution for Starc. Debuting in 2011, he overcame early challenges to become a pivotal part of Australia's bowling arsenal. Now, poised to reach 400 test wickets, Starc's ability to adapt his game to various conditions has been key to his success.